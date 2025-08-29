'Do You Wanna Partner' trailer: Tamannaah-Diana start a beer venture

The official trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner came out on Friday. The show stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as friends who become business partners to launch a beer brand. The trailer hints at their journey filled with challenges and triumphs in the competitive world of startups.

Trailer insights From sexist comments to starting a business The trailer opens with Bhatia's character, Shikha, declaring that for her, beer is not just a drink but an emotion associated with holidays. However, she soon misses an important work call after waking up late. Meanwhile, Penty's character, Anahita, faces sexist comments at work about her recent success being attributed to her looks. This prompts them to start their own business and become their own bosses.

Production details Meet the cast and crew of 'Do You Wanna Partner' Do You Wanna Partner also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, and Rannvijay Singha. The show is directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar with a script by Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, and Mithun Gangopadhyay. It's a creation of Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak under Dharmatic Entertainment. The show will premiere on Prime Video on September 12.