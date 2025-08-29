Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Mannu Kya Karegga?'--A campus love story with depth
The trailer for "Mannu Kya Karegga?" recently released, introducing Vyom and Saachi Bindra as college students navigating first love.
Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and produced by Sharad Mehra, the film is set to hit theaters on September 12.
A college romance navigating life's challenges
The story follows Mannu and his partner as their relationship faces struggles and challenges.
Alongside the fresh leads, veteran actors Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar bring extra depth.
Expect a mix of campus vibes, friendship drama, and some genuine emotional moments.
'Fanaa Hua' is a must-listen
The new track "Fanaa Hua," sung by Mohit Chauhan with music by Lalit Pandit, captures heartbreak in a way that feels real.
The soundtrack looks set to add another layer of emotion to the film's story.