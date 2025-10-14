Next Article
Tamil actor Dharshan marries longtime friend Kashin
Entertainment
Tamil TV star Dharshan just married his longtime friend Kashin in a close-knit ceremony on October 13.
Family and close friends were there, making it a truly personal celebration.
Fans and fellow actors filled social media with warm wishes for the couple's new beginning.
His career in TV
Dharshan is best known for his lead role in the popular serial Katrukenna Veli, plus appearances in Avanu Mathe Shravani and Aranmanai Kili.
News of his marriage has fans praising not just his acting but also how he balances his professional achievements with a fulfilling personal life.
From friends to life partners
Dharshan and Kashin's story started as friends, and their wedding reflected that deep connection.
Their journey from friendship to love has inspired many who follow them.