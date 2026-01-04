Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja stable, responding to treatment for breathlessness: Hospital

Legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja (84) was recently admitted to a Chennai hospital after he complained of breathlessness. The hospital has now issued a statement saying his condition is stable and he is under observation. The director is "receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit," per the hospital.

Health update Hospital statement on Bharathiraja's health As reported by Cinema Express, the hospital's statement read, "Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM Healthcare, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness." "His clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be under close monitoring by our team of medical experts. With appropriate support, his vital parameters remain within normal limits."

Emotional turmoil Bharathiraja's recent health issues and personal loss Bharathiraja had been living with his daughter in Malaysia for treatment for a few months before returning to Chennai. He has also been dealing with the emotional trauma of losing his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, who passed away in March 2025 due to a cardiac arrest. In an interview, Bharathiraja's brother Jayaraj Periyamayathevar revealed that the director has been unable to cope with this loss.