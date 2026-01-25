Tamil film 'Lakshmi Lawrence Kadhal' producers take CBFC to court over censor denial

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about one movie—it's about creative freedom in Tamil cinema.

The producers argue their film celebrates Bharatanatyam as an art for everyone, not tied to any religion.

With the Madras High Court now involved and ordering CBFC to respond by February 3 (giving the board until February 3 to file its counter affidavit), this case highlights ongoing debates around artistic expression versus religious sensitivities in Indian films.