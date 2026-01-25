Tamil film 'Lakshmi Lawrence Kadhal' producers take CBFC to court over censor denial
The team behind "Lakshmi Lawrence Kadhal" is taking legal action after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify their movie, citing allegedly disrespectful religious content.
Produced by Youreka Cinema School, the film features renowned film actor K R Vijaya and acclaimed drums player Sivamani in important roles alongside several debutant actors, and was rejected even after a paid application and a second review.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one movie—it's about creative freedom in Tamil cinema.
The producers argue their film celebrates Bharatanatyam as an art for everyone, not tied to any religion.
With the Madras High Court now involved and ordering CBFC to respond by February 3 (giving the board until February 3 to file its counter affidavit), this case highlights ongoing debates around artistic expression versus religious sensitivities in Indian films.