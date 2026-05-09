OTT: Where to watch acclaimed Tamil drama 'Neelira'

Set in North Sri Lanka in 1988, Neelira narrates the story of a family trying to arrange a wedding amid fear, military conflict, and armed gang attacks. The film's narrative revolves around whether the event finally happens after surviving the dangerous night. The movie is set to appeal to a broader audience base after its OTT release. It features music by Krishna Kumar and cinematography by Selvarathinam Pradeepan.

Film accolades

'Neelira' received praise from Atlee, Bala, and Suriya

Neelira has been lauded by several leading figures in the film industry. Atlee called it an "awesome film" and praised the producers and director for depicting an intense, important story. Bala commended the storytelling, saying it creates a "sacred space" with its themes and performances. Suriya also shared a heartfelt video message about the film, lauding it for its gritty and realistic portrayal.