Tamil Nadu caps 'Jana Nayagan' tickets at ₹190 for fairness
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Tamil Nadu has set a ₹190 limit on tickets for Vijay's new film, Jana Nayagan, to keep things fair and avoid price drama.
The film, directed by H Vinoth, hits screens July 23, with advance bookings in the state starting July 19.
'Jana Nayagan' advance bookings ₹4cr worldwide
Jana Nayagan is already making waves: advance bookings have topped ₹4 crore worldwide as of July 16.
In South India, shows kick off early at 6am on release day; meanwhile, Karnataka theaters (with no price cap) are charging ₹800 to ₹1,000 per ticket.
Thanks to high demand up north, the movie will be shown in up to 2,000 theaters and even gets special 4am screenings in Mumbai's Tamil hotspots like Malad and Andheri.