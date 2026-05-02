Tamil producers plan May 2 strike over upfront actor fees
Tamil film producers are planning a strike on May 2, 2026, pushing back against the current system where actors get paid huge fees up front, even if the movie flops.
They want a fairer deal: instead of massive payments before release, actors would get part of their fee up front and the rest only if the film does well at the box office.
Producers propose 50% upfront, actors resist
The new proposal is simple: pay actors 50% up front, then tie the rest to how much money the movie actually makes.
Producers say this would make things more transparent and share risks more evenly.
But so far, actors aren't on board with changing how they get paid, so talks have hit a wall.
Bhaskaran paid Sivakarthikeyan ₹25cr for 'Parasakthi'
Producer Akash Bhaskaran tried this approach with Parasakthi, paying Sivakarthikeyan ₹25 crore up front and giving team members a cut of the profits.
Even though box office numbers were just OK, selling satellite and digital rights helped cover costs, showing that sharing both risks and rewards might be better for everyone.
Until there's an agreement, though, Tamil cinema could see major delays.