Tamil spy thriller 'Mr. X' opens in theaters April 17
Entertainment
Get ready for Mr. X, a Tamil spy thriller starring Arya, landing in theaters on April 17, 2026.
Directed by Manu Anand, the film draws from real Indian spy cases spanning 1960 to 2022 and cleverly blends several true events into one gripping story.
It's already creating a buzz among Tamil movie fans.
'Mr. X' chapters span Rajasthan Azerbaijan
Mr. X stands out with its chapter-by-chapter narrative, jumping across different timelines and locations, from Rajasthan to Azerbaijan, for an international feel.
The cast lineup features Gautham Karthik, Sarathkumar, and Manju Warrier, with visuals by Arul Vincent and music from Dhibu Ninan Thomas.
The movie has a U/A rating, so it's good for most audiences.