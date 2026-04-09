Tamil spy thriller 'Mr. X' opens in theaters April 17

'Mr. X' chapters span Rajasthan Azerbaijan

Mr. X stands out with its chapter-by-chapter narrative, jumping across different timelines and locations, from Rajasthan to Azerbaijan, for an international feel.

The cast lineup features Gautham Karthik, Sarathkumar, and Manju Warrier, with visuals by Arul Vincent and music from Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

The movie has a U/A rating, so it's good for most audiences.