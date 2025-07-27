Tara Murali, architect and wife of The Hindu director, passes away
Tara Murali, a respected architect and wife of N. Murali (Director of The Hindu Group), passed away on Saturday evening at her Chennai home after a long illness. She was 75.
Her cremation is scheduled for Monday at Besant Nagar crematorium.
More about Tara Murali's career
With over 40 years in architecture, Tara Murali shaped city planning and heritage conservation in Tamil Nadu—working to protect places like the Palani Hills and historic buildings such as Queen Mary's College.
She was also active in civic groups, led the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association, and even translated an important Tamil historical text into English.
She is survived by her family
Murali is survived by her husband N. Murali, son Krishna, daughter Kanta, three grandchildren, and brother Ramesh Pattabhiraman.
Her legacy lives on through both her family and the many spaces she helped preserve.