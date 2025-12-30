Tara Sutaria calls out 'paid PR' campaign targeting her and AP Dhillon
Tara Sutaria has called out what she says is a "paid PR" attempt to damage her image.
She shared a video from influencer Tanisha Malara, who claimed she was offered ₹6,000 to post negative content about Sutaria using footage from AP Dhillon's recent concert.
Tara thanked Malara for exposing this and said it was "disgusting" that people would go so far just to harm her career and relationship.
What actually happened?
After performing onstage with AP Dhillon in Mumbai on December 26, clips of Tara and Veer Pahariya (her boyfriend) went viral—some edits suggested Veer looked uncomfortable.
Malara revealed that influencers were given lists of harsh captions to use against Tara, which Tara confirmed online.
Quick recap on Tara & Veer
Tara and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating recently and went public during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Since then, their relationship has faced plenty of public attention and speculation.