Tara Sutaria calls out 'paid PR' campaign targeting her and AP Dhillon Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Tara Sutaria has called out what she says is a "paid PR" attempt to damage her image.

She shared a video from influencer Tanisha Malara, who claimed she was offered ₹6,000 to post negative content about Sutaria using footage from AP Dhillon's recent concert.

Tara thanked Malara for exposing this and said it was "disgusting" that people would go so far just to harm her career and relationship.