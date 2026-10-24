Tara Sutaria joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Milap Zaveri's next
What's the story
Tara Sutaria has been confirmed as the female lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in T-Series's upcoming untitled musical love story. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will be a first-time collaboration between the two actors. It promises to deliver an intense mix of romance, violence, and music.
Previous associations
Sutaria's 3rd collaboration with T-Series
The project marks Sutaria's third association with T-Series, following Ek Villain Returns and Marjaavaan.
The story will focus on a raw and emotionally charged love story set against a backdrop of high-stakes drama.
Music is also expected to shape the narrative significantly.
The project marks Zaveri's return to the intense romance genre after his previous film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
Production details
Movie set to hit theaters in 2027
Produced by Kumar under the T-Series banner, the film is being planned as a large-scale theatrical venture.
Shiv Chanana is attached as co-producer.
The makers are expected to begin shooting later this year, with the film scheduled to release next year.
Meanwhile, Sutaria's latest project is Yash-starrer Toxic.