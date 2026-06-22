Quentin Tarantino to star in new film by Jamie Adams
What's the story
Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has reunited with Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams for a new feature project, reported Variety. The iconic Kill Bill director will once again step in front of the camera for this project, apparently called Tangled Up in Blue. Their previous collaboration, Only What We Carry, also starring Simon Pegg and Charlotte Gainsbourg, premiered at Tribeca earlier this month.
Filming locations
Kylie Minogue to star alongside Tarantino
The new film will feature Tarantino acting alongside pop star Kylie Minogue. The duo was recently seen in the Welsh town of Porthcawl, where they filmed scenes for a funeral at Newton Church and a wake at the Saltwater Inn. The film also stars Welsh actors Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell, and Siwan Morris. Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, and RZA are part of the cast, too.
Director's pitch
How Adams got Tarantino on board
Adams revealed to Variety that he cold-pitched Tarantino for a role in the film by directly writing to him. "I sent him the story outline and a letter. I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor," he said. He added, "Improvisation, the way I use it, is about being present and reacting organically."
Director's reaction
Here's what Tarantino appreciated
Adams was pleasantly surprised when he received a response from Tarantino's agent expressing the director's interest in the role. "Then I got on Zoom. And once you hear his voice, you're transported. It's like Disneyland for filmmakers," Adams recalled their conversation. He added that he deliberately avoided discussing the character during their first meeting, which Tarantino later appreciated as it showed he would be directed.
Director's background
Production company Visor Entertainment is backing the project
Adams's last project, Only What We Carry, was shot in just six days in Deauville, France. The film was produced by a French production company. The new project is being produced by New York-based Visor Entertainment, which Adams met at Tribeca.