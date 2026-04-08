'Bachelorette' star Taylor Frankie Paul accuses ex of abusive behavior

Reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul has accused her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, of possessive behavior and a pattern of "abusive conduct and coercive control" ahead of the now-canceled premiere of her season on The Bachelorette. In a recent protective order filing obtained by People, Paul claimed that Mortensen's behavior became increasingly "possessive" as the show's premiere date approached. The allegations come after Mortensen had earlier filed for a protective order against Paul on March 19.

Allegations Mortensen tattooed Paul's initials on his lips? Paul's filing detailed Mortensen's alleged possessive behavior, including text messages expressing his desire for her. She also revealed that Mortensen had tattooed her initials on his lips, a revelation that she found "extremely alarming." A source told the outlet that Mortensen got the tattoo on February 14, just hours after Paul posted a Valentine's Day-themed promotional post for The Bachelorette.

Video release Paul accused Mortensen of leaking a video to 'TMZ' Paul also accused Mortensen of releasing a video to TMZ that showed her throwing metal chairs at him during a 2023 altercation. In her filing, she alleged that he did this to "humiliate" her. However, she later seemed uncertain about how the outlet obtained the video, writing it was "presumably Dakota." Mortensen responded to these allegations by denying them and calling them "baseless claims about me and our relationship."

Advertisement