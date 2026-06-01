Will Taylor Swift's wedding exclude former besties Blake, Karlie?

Taylor Swift , the global pop sensation, is reportedly leaving out certain celebrities from her upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. A source told Daily Mail that Swift has carefully curated her guest list. "She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years..." "Over time, some of her friendships have become strained for various reasons."

Friendship fallout Karlie Kloss One of the strained friendships is reportedly with supermodel Karlie Kloss. The two have been friends since 2013, but their bond seems to have weakened over the years. The rift became evident in 2018 when Kloss married Joshua Kushner, and Swift skipped the wedding citing "work commitments." This was despite Kloss's then-manager Scooter Braun being present at the event. Braun later purchased Swift's early album catalogue in June 2019- a move that reportedly left Swift feeling "grossed out."

Trust issues This is how their friendship turned sour Swift is said to have felt that the "trust in the friendship" with Kloss was "broken." A source told Daily Mail, "She came to believe that Karlie's intentions were not as genuine as she once thought, and that the friendship became more about proximity to Taylor's fame than a real bond."

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Legal drama Blake Lively Another celebrity friend who might not make it to the wedding is actor Blake Lively. Swift reportedly felt "used" by Lively during her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director. Unsealed court documents revealed that Lively had referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" in this case. An insider told Page Six last year that their friendship was beyond repair after this incident.

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