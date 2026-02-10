Taylor Swift becomes 1st female artist with 120B Spotify streams

Swift's "Opalite" video, out since February 8, broke the record for most single-day streams on Spotify and topped Apple Music 's 24-hour chart. The video brings back familiar faces like Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, and Cillian Murphy—the cast of her Graham Norton Show episode. Swift described making the video as a fun "school group project," giving major '90s vibes.

No other female artist has come close—Swift's own previous record was 110 billion streams. The rise to 120 billion is remarkable and shows how much her fans show up for every release.

If you're into music or pop culture moments that make history, this one's worth knowing about.