Taylor Swift becomes 1st female artist with 120B Spotify streams
Taylor Swift just hit a new milestone—she's the first female artist ever to reach 120 billion streams on Spotify.
The news dropped February 10, right after she released her "Opalite" music video from her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl."
Spotify announced it on Instagram.
Meanwhile, 'Opalite' video broke record for most single-day streams
Swift's "Opalite" video, out since February 8, broke the record for most single-day streams on Spotify and topped Apple Music's 24-hour chart.
The video brings back familiar faces like Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, and Cillian Murphy—the cast of her Graham Norton Show episode.
Swift described making the video as a fun "school group project," giving major '90s vibes.
Swift's previous record was 110 billion streams
No other female artist has come close—Swift's own previous record was 110 billion streams. The rise to 120 billion is remarkable and shows how much her fans show up for every release.
If you're into music or pop culture moments that make history, this one's worth knowing about.