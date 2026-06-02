Taylor Swift returns to film music with 'Toy Story 5'

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has confirmed that she will be releasing a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, from the upcoming movie Toy Story 5 on Friday, June 5, 2026. The announcement marks Swift's return to country music. A press release about the song describes it as "marks a return to Taylor Swift's country roots." It is reportedly inspired by Jessie, the cowgirl toy character introduced in Toy Story 2.

Song inspiration Swift's excitement over writing for 'Toy Story' characters Swift expressed her excitement about writing for the beloved Toy Story characters online. She wrote, "It's a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for Disney and @pixar's @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th." "I fell instantly in love with 'Toy Story 5' when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening."

Movie music comeback Swift's past acclaim for movie music The upcoming song also marks Swift's return to movie music. She has received four Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song (Motion Picture) in the past. While the first nomination came for the 2013 film The Hunger Games (Safe and Sound), the next nod came for 2014's One Chance (Sweeter than Fiction). The other two mentions came for 2020's Cats (Beautiful Ghosts) and Where the Crawdads Sing (Carolina) in 2023.

Advertisement