Taylor Swift donates $50K to nursing assistant struck by car
What's the story
Singer Taylor Swift has donated a whopping $50,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for Ashley Taunton, a Connecticut-based certified nursing assistant who was injured in a car accident. The incident took place in July when Taunton stopped her vehicle on I-95 South in Rhode Island to help three teenagers whose car had hydroplaned. While assisting them, she was hit by another vehicle that also lost control due to wet and slippery road conditions.
Community aid
Taunton's GoFundMe campaign has raised over $69,000
Swift's generous donation to the GoFundMe campaign for Taunton is just one part of the overwhelming support she has received from her community.
As of Saturday, the GoFundMe campaign had raised over $69,000 and a Meal Train had brought in more than $16,000.
Taunton said her ordeal has taught her not to take things for granted and emphasized spending time with friends and loved ones.
Medical condition
Taunton suffered multiple life-threatening injuries
Taunton, 42, was left with several life-threatening injuries, including bilateral internal carotid artery dissection, liver and spleen lacerations, multiple rib fractures and a ruptured diaphragm.
She was admitted to Rhode Island Hospital, where doctors estimated her recovery could take up to 12 months.
Despite the severity of her injuries, Taunton expressed gratitude for being alive and credited divine intervention for her survival.
Unexpected reunion
Taunton's connection with one of the teens
In a twist of fate, Taunton discovered that one of the teenagers she had helped in the accident was Vinny, her friend's son.
They only found out about their connection when Taunton's friend Jamie O'Rourke saw her husband and daughter at the hospital and asked them what had happened.
Taunton recalled being told that "Jamie just lost it and was like, 'Oh my gosh, that was Ashley? She saved my son's life.'"