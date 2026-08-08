Trump's TikTok featuring Taylor Swift's 'August' gets muted

The @TeamTrump TikTok account, which has 14 million followers, was created ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

It has continued to post videos regularly since Trump was elected for a second term.

A Team Trump video that included Swift's song Father Figure, posted on November 6, 2025, also had its audio removed.

However, one posted a day ago with a version of Swift's Red still has the audio track available, per Variety.