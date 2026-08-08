Trump's TikTok featuring Taylor Swift's 'August' gets muted
What's the story
A TikTok video featuring Taylor Swift's song August, posted by Donald Trump's campaign team four days ago, has had its audio removed. The caption of the video posted by Team Trump on TikTok read: "I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august." The video featured Trump and Melania Trump on a balcony watching fireworks with the text: "Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president."
Ongoing activity
Other Swift songs have also been used
The @TeamTrump TikTok account, which has 14 million followers, was created ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.
It has continued to post videos regularly since Trump was elected for a second term.
A Team Trump video that included Swift's song Father Figure, posted on November 6, 2025, also had its audio removed.
However, one posted a day ago with a version of Swift's Red still has the audio track available, per Variety.
Political tension
Trump and Swift's feud
In September 2024, Trump posted "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" on social media after the singer said she intended to vote for Kamala Harris for US president.
She wrote in an Instagram post, "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
A month before this, Trump had shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting that Swift had endorsed him for president.