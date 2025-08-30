Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan intimate wedding; see guest list

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly in the midst of planning their wedding, with a focus on an intimate gathering of close family and friends. The couple has already made significant decisions regarding their big day, including a private guest list, reported Daily Mail. An insider told the outlet that Swift and her NFL star fiancé are "already planning and have a lot of details decided already."

Guest list Who will be on the guest list? The source added, "It will just be close friends and family." The guest list is expected to include Swift's immediate family members, her younger brother Austin, parents Andrea and Scott, and Kelce's father Ed, mother Donna, brother Jason, sister-in-law Kylie, and their four daughters. Their closest friends are also likely to be part of the celebration.

Friend circle Swift's friends to be part of celebrations Swift's close friends, who have always been part of her life, are expected to join the wedding. This includes the Haim sisters as well as Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoe Kravitz, and Abigail Anderson. Meanwhile, Kelce's childhood friends Aric Jones and Kumar Ferguson, along with ex-Kansas City Chiefs player Ross Travis, are expected to attend.