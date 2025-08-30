'KPop Demon...': 'Golden' tops UK charts, first since 'Gangnam Style'
The song Golden, by the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X, has claimed the No. 1 position on the UK Singles Chart for a fourth consecutive week. The track is from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters and is the first K-Pop song to achieve this feat since PSY's Gangnam Style in 2012. The group's music has found mammoth success through soundtrack releases and social media buzz.
'KPop Demon Hunters' boosts 'Golden's success
The film KPop Demon Hunters, which features HUNTR/X as demon hunters, has contributed to the song's success. The film's record-breaking viewership on Netflix, reportedly the platform's most-watched movie to date, has boosted the visibility of its OST. This, in turn, created a feedback loop that continues to drive chart momentum for Golden.
Creative network behind HUNTR/X's success
Though HUNTR/X is a fictional group, the movie's music supervision and original tracks draw inspiration from a trans-Pacific creative network. By combining choreography-driven pop aesthetics with narrative cues, this hybrid approach has allowed Golden to maintain its popularity beyond traditional K-pop audiences. Sustained streaming and community support have helped with the song's ongoing dominance, and the track is expected to do even better in the coming weeks.