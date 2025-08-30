'KPop Demon...': 'Golden' tops UK charts, first since 'Gangnam Style'

'Kpop Demon Hunters' 'Golden' tops UK singles chart four weeks

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:13 pm Aug 30, 202505:13 pm

The song Golden, by the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X, has claimed the No. 1 position on the UK Singles Chart for a fourth consecutive week. The track is from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters and is the first K-Pop song to achieve this feat since PSY's Gangnam Style in 2012. The group's music has found mammoth success through soundtrack releases and social media buzz.