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Home / News / Entertainment News / Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' MV features Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell   
Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' MV features Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell   
The entire MV will come out on Sunday

Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' MV features Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell   

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 24, 2026
06:05 pm
What's the story

Taylor Swift has dropped a 13-second teaser for her upcoming music video, Patient Zero. The clip features actors Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell and was released online on Thursday. The video features the work of Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, known for his work in films like The Revenant, Birdman, and Gravity.

Fan theories

Teaser shows various images, including a black rose

The teaser features what looks like Swift and Johnson standing on two sides of a mirror washing her hands, two bodies falling into a body of water, a black rose, two women standing at a gravesite, and an emotional Swift. Fans have already started speculating the meaning behind these images.

The full music video will premiere on Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), with the single releasing on Friday.

New releases

Swift's new single will be part of expanded 'Showgirl' edition

Swift announced her new single Patient Zero on Tuesday.

The next day, she revealed an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl will be released on Friday.

This new version will feature Patient Zero and three other new songs: Pink Clouding, Babylon, and Cleveland!.

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Recent activities

Swift to receive Artist Director Honors at VMAs

Swift recently made headlines with her appearance in a sketch at the 2026 Emmy Awards. She also attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to support her husband Travis Kelce.

Moreover, she will be honored with the first-ever Artist Director Honors award at the 2026 MTV VMAs on Sunday. This new award recognizes music artists whose work has advanced the art of visual storytelling through their music videos.

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