Taylor Swift's new album revealed on Travis Kelce's podcast
Taylor Swift just revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in a fun teaser on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.
She made the big reveal by opening a mint green briefcase labeled "T.S.," after hyping fans up with cryptic hints and a countdown on her website.
Episode drops tomorrow
The full podcast episode arrives August 13.
Swift's creative rollout (including $30k Cartier jewelry for the reveal) shows she's still setting trends in music releases and keeping fans guessing.
If you love seeing artists push boundaries, this is one to watch.