Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' heads to theaters: How to watch
Taylor Swift is bringing her latest film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, to AMC theaters across the US for a limited run from October 3-5, 2025.
The 89-minute movie celebrates her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and features the world premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, plus behind-the-scenes moments and Swift's own commentary about the album.
Where and when to catch it
Catch it at any AMC theater in the US—tickets start at $12 (plus taxes).
For fans outside the US and Canada, it's rolling out in 18 countries thanks to Piece of Magic Entertainment.
With $15 million in presale tickets on day one alone, this release is already making waves.
Swift's social media magic
Swift is keeping things simple by relying mostly on her massive social media following—547 million strong—to spread the word.
This low-key approach worked for her past concert films too, like The Eras Tour.