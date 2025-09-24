Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' heads to theaters: How to watch Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Taylor Swift is bringing her latest film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, to AMC theaters across the US for a limited run from October 3-5, 2025.

The 89-minute movie celebrates her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and features the world premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia" music video, plus behind-the-scenes moments and Swift's own commentary about the album.