'Dragon' is currently in the making

Jr NTR's 'Dragon' first look attached to Ram Charan's 'Peddi'?

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:39 pm May 08, 202605:39 pm

What's the story

Fans are abuzz with speculation that the first look of Jr NTR's upcoming film, tentatively titled Dragon, will be attached to the prints of Ram Charan's Peddi. Although there's no official word from the makers yet, 123Telugu suggests that Mythri Movie Makers, which presents both projects, might go ahead with this plan. The digital release of the teaser is expected on May 20, 2026- Jr NTR's birthday.