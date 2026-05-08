Jr NTR's 'Dragon' first look attached to Ram Charan's 'Peddi'?
What's the story
Fans are abuzz with speculation that the first look of Jr NTR's upcoming film, tentatively titled Dragon, will be attached to the prints of Ram Charan's Peddi. Although there's no official word from the makers yet, 123Telugu suggests that Mythri Movie Makers, which presents both projects, might go ahead with this plan. The digital release of the teaser is expected on May 20, 2026- Jr NTR's birthday.
Film details
All about 'Peddi'
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a highly anticipated rural action drama starring Charan in the lead role. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in key roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer R Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, and Avinash Kolla. Peddi is set to hit theaters on June 4.
Film updates
Here's what we know about 'Dragon'
Earlier, the official social media handles of Dragon had announced a theatrical release date of June 26, 2026. They wrote: "26 June 2026... The Most striking tale ever to erupt from the Soil of Indian Cinema. A special glimpse for the Man of Masses @tarak9999's birthday. #NTRNeel." However, this timeline has now been pushed back by almost a year. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.