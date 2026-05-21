Teaser for 'Dragon' shows luger, film due June 11 2027
The teaser for Jr NTR's much-awaited film Dragon just dropped, giving fans a first look at his intense new role as Luger, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to hit theaters in five languages on June 11, 2027.
Neel calls 'Dragon' highly patriotic
Director Neel described the teaser as "What we showed in the glimpse is just the setting... But the real drama of the movie is that we are attempting and we probably will end up making one of the most patriotic movies ever seen. ", promising that "the real drama is yet to come" and hinting at one of the most patriotic movies ever made.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon also features Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, and Khushbu Sundar.
Fans are loving the gripping visuals and Jr NTR's striking transformation. This one's shaping up to be a massive cinematic event.