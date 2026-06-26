Teaser for 'Mirzapur: The Movie' drops before September 4 release

Tripathi found returning to Golu confusing

Tripathi admitted it was tricky to play Golu's lighter side again.

She said she had spent so many years with the emotion of revenge and frustration, and that now "suddenly Sweety is standing in front of you, and Bablu is here," which was confusing.

Still, she found comfort in how filming felt familiar, just like working on the original series.

The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Jitendra Kumar, and Divyendu Sharma.