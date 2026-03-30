Teaser for 'Ramayana' lands April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: the teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana arrives April 2, right on Hanuman Jayanti.
Ranbir Kapoor takes on Lord Ram, with Sai Pallavi as Sita.
The teaser, titled Rama, has been cleared by the CBFC and runs just over two and a half minutes, perfect for a quick sneak peek at this epic retelling.
'Ramayana' to release in 2 parts
This film brings together Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, plus Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.
Ramayana will be released in two parts: Part I lands Diwali 2026 and Part II follows next year.
With its global buzz (think Times Square launch!), this adaptation is shaping up to be a major event.