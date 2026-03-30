Teaser for 'Ramayana' lands April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti

'Ramayana' to release in 2 parts

This film brings together Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, plus Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Ramayana will be released in two parts: Part I lands Diwali 2026 and Part II follows next year.

With its global buzz (think Times Square launch!), this adaptation is shaping up to be a major event.