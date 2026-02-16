Teaser: Sudipto Sen's 'Charak' questions blind faith, dark rituals

By Isha Sharma 04:13 pm Feb 16, 202604:13 pm

What's the story

Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, has released the teaser for his upcoming folklore thriller Charak: Fair of Faith. The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions. Rajesh Bhatt is the associate producer, and Farauq Malik has penned the screenplay. It will release on March 6, 2026.