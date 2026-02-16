Teaser: Sudipto Sen's 'Charak' questions blind faith, dark rituals
What's the story
Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, has released the teaser for his upcoming folklore thriller Charak: Fair of Faith. The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions. Rajesh Bhatt is the associate producer, and Farauq Malik has penned the screenplay. It will release on March 6, 2026.
Film's exploration
The teaser focuses on dark rituals and superstitions
The teaser gives a glimpse into a community preparing for the Charakmela, believing it to be their last chance to have long-unanswered wishes fulfilled. As the fervor and rituals of the mela intensify, disturbing questions about faith, sacrifice, and devotion emerge. The film stars Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal. Shieladitya Moulik has helmed the drama.
Director's insight
Sen elaborated on his vision for the film
Sen revealed that his primary motivation behind making Charak was to create a universal cinematic experience of the Indian occult world. He told IANS, "Both as a maker and as an audience, a reflective story ingrained deep into the human psyche, with relatable characters navigating the enigmatic gray zones against the backdrop of a visually scary traditional cult festival."