'Gandhi Talks': Vijay Sethupathi fights modern greed in silent teaser

By Apoorva Rastogi
Jan 16, 2026
05:40 pm
What's the story

The teaser for the upcoming film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Aditi Rao Hydari, has been released. Helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film is a unique silent experience that relies on raw emotion and striking imagery to draw viewers into a world of tension. The silence in the teaser heightens its impact and compels audiences to read between the lines.

Film theme

'Gandhi Talks' explores conflict and transformation

The teaser of Gandhi Talks hints at themes of conflict, unrest, and transformation. The movie's silence amplifies the impact, compelling audiences to read between frames and feel the weight of what remains unsaid. The story follows Mahadev (Sethupathi), an unemployed graduate in a world where Gandhi's ideals are at odds with today's greed. The visuals in the teaser reflect this clash through symbols like currency and emotion.

See the teaser here

Music and cast

'Gandhi Talks' features an evocative musical score by AR Rahman

The movie is further elevated by a powerful and evocative musical score by AR Rahman. The music acts as the emotional voice of the story, heightening every silence, conflict, and unspoken emotion. Alongside Sethupathi are Swami, Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, each adding their own spark to Mahadev's journey. Produced by Zee Studios, Pincmoon Meta Studios, Kyoorius Digital Pvt Ltd, and Movie Mill Entertainment, Gandhi Talks is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

