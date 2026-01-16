'Gandhi Talks': Vijay Sethupathi fights modern greed in silent teaser
What's the story
The teaser for the upcoming film Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Aditi Rao Hydari, has been released. Helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, the film is a unique silent experience that relies on raw emotion and striking imagery to draw viewers into a world of tension. The silence in the teaser heightens its impact and compels audiences to read between the lines.
Film theme
'Gandhi Talks' explores conflict and transformation
The teaser of Gandhi Talks hints at themes of conflict, unrest, and transformation. The movie's silence amplifies the impact, compelling audiences to read between frames and feel the weight of what remains unsaid. The story follows Mahadev (Sethupathi), an unemployed graduate in a world where Gandhi's ideals are at odds with today's greed. The visuals in the teaser reflect this clash through symbols like currency and emotion.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Two sides of a coin.— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) January 16, 2026
Two sides of a note.
Two sides of a story.
Some stories demand silence.#GandhiTalks
A Silent Promise. A Loud Arrival.
Teaser ▶️ https://t.co/AC1pVBrR80
In cinemas |
30 January 2026
An @arrahman musical.@VijaySethuOffl@thearvindswami@aditiraohydari… pic.twitter.com/GY7tyKTmGO
Music and cast
'Gandhi Talks' features an evocative musical score by AR Rahman
The movie is further elevated by a powerful and evocative musical score by AR Rahman. The music acts as the emotional voice of the story, heightening every silence, conflict, and unspoken emotion. Alongside Sethupathi are Swami, Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, each adding their own spark to Mahadev's journey. Produced by Zee Studios, Pincmoon Meta Studios, Kyoorius Digital Pvt Ltd, and Movie Mill Entertainment, Gandhi Talks is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026.