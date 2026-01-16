'Gandhi Talks': Vijay Sethupathi fights modern greed in silent teaser

Film theme

'Gandhi Talks' explores conflict and transformation

The teaser of Gandhi Talks hints at themes of conflict, unrest, and transformation. The movie's silence amplifies the impact, compelling audiences to read between frames and feel the weight of what remains unsaid. The story follows Mahadev (Sethupathi), an unemployed graduate in a world where Gandhi's ideals are at odds with today's greed. The visuals in the teaser reflect this clash through symbols like currency and emotion.