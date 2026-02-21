Tejasswi Prakash buys Bandra flat worth ₹7.63cr
Tejasswi Prakash, TV star and Bigg Boss 15 winner, just picked up a plush new apartment at Bay Heights in Bandra West.
The 1,304 sq ft flat sits on the 14th floor and comes with two parking spaces—definitely a big move for her.
More details about the transaction
The apartment cost her ₹7.63 crore, registered on February 16, 2026. She paid ₹38.15 lakh as stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration fee.
Tejasswi put down a 10% booking amount upfront (over ₹76 lakh), with the rest to be paid in 12 installments by the time the building gets its occupation certificate.
She'll get the keys by November 29, 2030.
Why Bandra is a popular choice among celebrities
Bandra Reclamation is famous for its sea views and easy access to places like nearby business districts and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
It's known for upscale residential towers and lifestyle features—no wonder it's a favorite among celebs looking for comfort and style in Mumbai!