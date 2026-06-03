Telangana approves temporary ticket hike for 'Peddi' ahead of premiere
Entertainment
Big news for moviegoers: Telangana has okayed a temporary ticket price hike just in time for Ram Charan's much-awaited film, Peddi.
For the first 10 days starting June 4, single screens can charge ₹100 more and multiplexes get a ₹125 bump.
If you're catching the premiere on June 3, expect an extra ₹600 on your ticket.
This move matches what Andhra Pradesh did earlier.
'Peddi' rakes over 12cr global advance
Advance bookings are on fire: Peddi has raked in over ₹12 crore globally before release, with opening day sales in India at ₹5.39 crore (not counting blocked seats).
The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu.