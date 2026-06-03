Telangana approves temporary ticket hike for 'Peddi' ahead of premiere Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Big news for moviegoers: Telangana has okayed a temporary ticket price hike just in time for Ram Charan's much-awaited film, Peddi.

For the first 10 days starting June 4, single screens can charge ₹100 more and multiplexes get a ₹125 bump.

If you're catching the premiere on June 3, expect an extra ₹600 on your ticket.

This move matches what Andhra Pradesh did earlier.