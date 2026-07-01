Telangana police and cyber teams block 'Lenin' piracy online
Telangana police and cyber teams have been working overtime to fight movie piracy, especially after teaming up with the Film Chamber earlier this year.
Their efforts paid off: no pirated versions of the Telugu film Lenin showed up online during its opening weekend after July 10.
Hyderabad removes over 22,000 pirated links
More than 22,000 pirated film links were removed using Hyderabad's tech hub, but piracy groups keep adapting and moving operations overseas.
Forensic tools traced illegal recordings back to theaters, even one in Malaysia.
Two major offenders were arrested: Jignesh Batbarbhari Solanki (accused of recording more than 50 films) and Rahul Mehta (caught distributing pirated copies).
Industry leaders are pushing for tougher rules on cloud platforms and apps like Telegram to help stop the leaks.