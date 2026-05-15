Telangana single screen owners seek revenue sharing, producers fear 'Peddi'
Single-screen theater owners in Telangana want to swap fixed rent for a revenue-sharing model, hoping it'll save them after more than 100 theaters closed in three years.
They say splitting ticket sales is the only way to survive, but producers aren't on board: they worry this move could mess with big releases like Peddi.
Exhibitors propose producers 55-60% week 1
Exhibitors propose a 55% to 60% share for producers and 40% to 45% for themselves in week one, then an even split after.
Multiplexes already do this, but producers argue switching now could hurt films that have already spent most of their budgets.
They also point out old facilities and lack of upgraded amenities are keeping people away from theaters.
A committee was being formed on May 15 to help both sides talk it out, as the industry faces bigger problems like production delays and shrinking audiences since Sankranti.