Telangana single screen owners seek revenue sharing, producers fear 'Peddi'

Exhibitors propose producers 55-60% week 1

Exhibitors propose a 55% to 60% share for producers and 40% to 45% for themselves in week one, then an even split after.

Multiplexes already do this, but producers argue switching now could hurt films that have already spent most of their budgets.

They also point out old facilities and lack of upgraded amenities are keeping people away from theaters.

A committee was being formed on May 15 to help both sides talk it out, as the industry faces bigger problems like production delays and shrinking audiences since Sankranti.