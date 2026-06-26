Television actress Ugale laid to rest in Dongargaon June 23

Accidental death report filed for Ugale

Police filed an accidental death report after Sanchita was found at her Mumbai home.

While her father believes she faced harassment in the entertainment industry (saying she "looked good" but felt "suffocated inside"), her cousin is pushing for a deeper investigation.

Meanwhile, actress Megha Sharma shared that Sanchita had been struggling with health issues and depression since January and doesn't think industry harassment played a major role.