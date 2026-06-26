Television actress Ugale laid to rest in Dongargaon June 23
Entertainment
Television actress Sanchita Ugale was laid to rest on June 23 in her hometown Dongargaon, Maharashtra, nine days after her unexpected passing on June 14.
Her family performed traditional dashkriya rituals and wrapped up the mourning period a bit earlier than usual.
Accidental death report filed for Ugale
Police filed an accidental death report after Sanchita was found at her Mumbai home.
While her father believes she faced harassment in the entertainment industry (saying she "looked good" but felt "suffocated inside"), her cousin is pushing for a deeper investigation.
Meanwhile, actress Megha Sharma shared that Sanchita had been struggling with health issues and depression since January and doesn't think industry harassment played a major role.