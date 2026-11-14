Telugu cinema legend Giribabu dies in Hyderabad, Naidu praises him

Telugu cinema lost a legend as Giribabu died in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The news sparked heartfelt tributes from political leaders, with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighting his massive impact on the industry.

Naidu called out Giribabu's inspiring journey from Prakasam district to starring in over 600 films, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan remembered him as a true all-rounder, playing hero, villain, and comedian with ease.