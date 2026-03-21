Telugu film 'Samathi Sakatham' now streaming: Cast, plot, where to watch Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

Samathi Sakatham, a Telugu drama about a young man's search for a bride in his village, is now available to stream on ETV Win and OTT Play Premium.

The movie first hit theaters in February 2026 but started streaming on March 19, giving more people a chance to check it out.