Telugu film 'Samathi Sakatham' now streaming: Cast, plot, where to watch
Entertainment
Samathi Sakatham, a Telugu drama about a young man's search for a bride in his village, is now available to stream on ETV Win and OTT Play Premium.
The movie first hit theaters in February 2026 but started streaming on March 19, giving more people a chance to check it out.
More about the cast and crew
The film stars Amardeep Chaudhary (of Bigg Boss fame) alongside Sayali M Chaudhari.
You'll also spot Mahesh Vitta, Tasty Teja, and Brahmaji in key roles.
With music by Subhash Anand and visuals by Halesh, the movie's move from theaters to streaming could help it find a bigger audience online.