'Telusu Kada': New poster introduces Srinidhi Shetty as Raga
The upcoming romance drama Telusu Kada just revealed a fresh poster, giving us our first look at Srinidhi Shetty as the enigmatic Raga.
Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Raashii Khanna, the film teases an emotional story about love and loss.
If you're curious, the teaser is set to drop tomorrow, September 11.
Release date, music, and more
Telusu Kada arrives in theaters on October 17—just in time for Diwali celebrations.
Music comes from Thaman S, so expect some feels with the soundtrack.
Raashii Khanna has already wrapped her shoot and shared how grateful she is to be part of this project on social media.