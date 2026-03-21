OTT: When, where to watch Radikaa Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi'

Sarathkumar, who has been a favorite among fans for over four decades, delivered a heartfelt and surprising performance in Thaai Kizhavi. She plays Pavunuthai, a spirited and fearless woman from Usilampatti, a remote village in Tamil Nadu 's Madurai district. The film is a rural family entertainer directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.

Actors

Supporting cast of the movie

Released in theaters on February 27, Thaai Kizhavi received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. It also features a stellar supporting cast, including Munishkanth, Singampuli, and Bala Saravanan, among others, who drive the narrative ahead. The music is by Nivas K. Prasanna, and the film has been distributed by AGS Entertainment.