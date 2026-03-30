'Thaai Kizhavi' surpasses 150cr, streams on JioCinema April 10
Entertainment
Thaai Kizhavi, the Tamil hit starring Radhikaa Sarathkumar as a tough moneylender, has made waves at the box office with over ₹150 crore since its February 27 release.
If you missed it in theaters, good news: the film drops on JioHotstar on April 10.
It's produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.
'Thaai Kizhavi' plot, Sivakarthikeyan credits wife
The movie follows Pavunuthaayi, a 70-year-old moneylender whose sons are pressuring her to split her property.
Things get complicated when a secret treasure, only she knows about, comes into play after she suffers paralysis.
At the film's success meet, producer Sivakarthikeyan gave a heartfelt shoutout to fans for their support and credited his wife for handling finances so he could focus on making movies.