OTT: When, where to watch superhit Tamil drama 'Thaai Kizhavi'
What's the story
The Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, featuring veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a major success story of 2026. The rural comedy struck a chord with audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond, reportedly raking in over ₹57.62cr at the box office. Now, the film is expected to make its digital debut on JioHotstar around April 14. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.
Film's journey
Murugesan directed the rural comedy-drama 'Thaai Kizhavi'
Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, Thaai Kizhavi is a blend of humor and emotional storytelling set against a rural backdrop. The story revolves around a strong-willed elderly woman who faces various social and personal challenges. The film's light-hearted moments combined with heartfelt drama contributed significantly to its popularity.
Behind the scenes
Actor Sivakarthikeyan backed the project
Apart from Sarathkumar's widely praised performance, Thaai Kizhavi also features a strong supporting cast, including Raichal Rabecca, Singampuli, and Munishkanth in key roles. The film was produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, who has been steadily building his profile as a producer in the Tamil film industry.