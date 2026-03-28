'Thaai Kizhavi' is a rural comedy

OTT: When, where to watch superhit Tamil drama 'Thaai Kizhavi'

By Isha Sharma 05:13 pm Mar 28, 202605:13 pm

What's the story

The Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, featuring veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead role, has emerged as a major success story of 2026. The rural comedy struck a chord with audiences across Tamil Nadu and beyond, reportedly raking in over ₹57.62cr at the box office. Now, the film is expected to make its digital debut on JioHotstar around April 14. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.