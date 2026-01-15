'Thalaivar 173': Rajinikanth confirms shooting starts in April
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth met fans outside his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai, on Pongal. He used the occasion to wish everyone well and answer questions about his next film. The actor said filming for his upcoming movie, Thalaivar 173, with director Cibi Chakravarthy will start in April. "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer," he said during the interaction with the media.
Production details
Rajinikanth's film to be produced by Kamal Haasan's banner
The upcoming project will be backed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production banner owned by actor Kamal Haasan. The film has undergone some changes in its creative team. Initially, director Sundar C was attached to the project but had to step down due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." In a public note, he said he made the difficult decision to step back from this prestigious project.
Production update
Pre-production of Chakravarthy's untitled film progressing rapidly
The pre-production work of Chakravarthy's untitled movie is currently progressing at a brisk pace. The makers are expected to finalize the cast and crew soon. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth took a moment during his interaction with fans to emphasize the importance of agriculture and farmers in the country. "The farmers are the backbone of this country. Only if they are happy will everyone else be happy," he said.