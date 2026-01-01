Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' beats Prabhas's 'Raja Saab' in the US

In an exciting turn of events, Thalapathy Vijay 's swan song Jana Nayagan has surpassed the advance bookings of Prabhas 's The Raja Saab in North America. This comes despite the latter having a wider release. The development is a testament to Vijay's enduring popularity overseas as he teases his political future, sparking intrigue among fans.

Box office battle Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases on January 9 The North American box office for Indian films has traditionally been ruled by Hindi and Telugu cinema, with Tamil films achieving steady success through two megastars: Rajinikanth and Vijay. Now, Vijay seems ready to prove his overseas appeal once again with his last film, Jana Nayagan. The film is set to release on January 9 and is going head-to-head with Prabhas's The Raja Saab.

Sales comparison 'Jana Nayagan' outperforms 'The Raja Saab' in advance bookings With eight days to go for premieres, Jana Nayagan has raked in $260,512 in USA premiere advance sales. This is spread across 201 locations and 446 shows with an impressive sale of 12,748 tickets. The film's total North America premiere advances stand at $350K, per ToI. Meanwhile, The Raja Saab has collected $305,112 in USA premiere advances across 344 locations and 1,035 shows with only 10,789 tickets sold, with its total North America premiere advances at approximately $315K.