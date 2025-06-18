'The Raja Saab': Thaman composing special song featuring Prabhas
What's the story
Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab.
As the film nears completion, music director S Thaman is reportedly working on a special song featuring Prabhas and the three leading ladies: Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
The makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that every aspect of the film is perfect.
Song details
Thaman is nearly done with the album
According to a report released by 123Telugu, Thaman has nearly wrapped up the music album for The Raja Saab, with only two songs left to be completed.
One of these will be a special track featuring Prabhas romancing Agerwal, Mohanan, and Kumar.
This song is being created as a treat for fans and will serve as both a musical highlight and a visual of the film.
Director's input
Original composition being created
Director Maruthi is reportedly putting in extra effort into this special song, wanting to give audiences something truly memorable.
The film will mark Prabhas's return to the comedy genre after a long time, and the filmmakers want to make every moment count, especially the songs.
The decision to create an original composition came after they were quoted ₹5 crore for wanting to remix a popular Hindi track from the past.
Production insights
Makers are reportedly working 16-18 hours a day
The makers of The Raja Saab have been reportedly working 16 to 18 hours a day to ensure the film's production is top-notch.
Alongside Prabhas, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani in key roles.
The movie is currently in its final leg of production and has already entered post-production mode.