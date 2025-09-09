'Thammudu' OTT release: When, where to watch Nithiin's survival drama Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Missed it in theaters? Thammudu, the Telugu survival drama starring Nithiin, is dropping in Hindi on JioHotstar from September 12.

The film dives into the powerful bond between a brother and sister as they face tough odds together.

After a quiet run at the box office and an earlier release on Netflix in other languages, it's getting another shot to connect with new viewers.