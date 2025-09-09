Next Article
'Thammudu' OTT release: When, where to watch Nithiin's survival drama
Missed it in theaters? Thammudu, the Telugu survival drama starring Nithiin, is dropping in Hindi on JioHotstar from September 12.
The film dives into the powerful bond between a brother and sister as they face tough odds together.
After a quiet run at the box office and an earlier release on Netflix in other languages, it's getting another shot to connect with new viewers.
Cast and crew of the film
Produced by Dil Raju, Thammudu marks Laya's return as Nithiin's on-screen sister.
Sapthami Gowda joins the cast alongside Varsha Bollamma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, and Temper Vamshi.
Expect themes of love and sacrifice as the story follows a brother doing everything he can to protect his sister—all set to music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.