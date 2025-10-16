'Thandakaaranyam' OTT release date announced
Thandakaaranyam, the much-talked-about Tamil film by Athiyan Athirai, is set for its global streaming debut on Simply South starting October 20.
After a theatrical release on September 19, this movie dives into themes of love, tribal life, and resistance in the forest region.
Produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Production, it stars V R Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan.
OTT platform, cast, crew, and more
You can catch Thandakaaranyam on Simply South. The film brings together a diverse cast including Riythvika, Vinsu Sam, and Bala Saravanan.
With music by Justin Prabhakaran and visuals by Pratheep Kaliraja, it's already earning praise for its socially conscious storytelling.
'Thandakaaranyam' on IMDb
Thandakaaranyam is off to a strong start with an early IMDb rating of 8.2, reflecting positive buzz from viewers.