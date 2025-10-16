'Thandakaaranyam' OTT release date announced Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Thandakaaranyam, the much-talked-about Tamil film by Athiyan Athirai, is set for its global streaming debut on Simply South starting October 20.

After a theatrical release on September 19, this movie dives into themes of love, tribal life, and resistance in the forest region.

Produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Learn and Teach Production, it stars V R Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan.