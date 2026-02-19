'The 50' locks its top 4 finalists for grand finale
On Tuesday, senior journalist Heena Kumawat confirmed that only 20 contestants remained in The 50. By Wednesday, the show had reportedly narrowed the field to its top four, who secured tickets to the finale task. The final contenders are social media influencer Mr. Faisu, actor Shiv Thakare, entrepreneur Rajat Dalal, and content creator Immortal Kaka.
The 50 is a unique reality show where contestants are put in a confined space and have to compete against each other to win. The show has been receiving good viewership on OTT platforms since its premiere. Despite not being shot in real-time, the grand finale of The 50 will air next month. The show premiered on February 1.
Where to watch 'The 50' and when is grand finale
The grand finale of The 50 will be aired on March 22. The show airs on JioHotstar from Monday to Sunday at 9:00pm and on Colors TV from Monday to Sunday at 10:30pm. The digital version of the show has reportedly received over 5.8 million views in its second week alone (per Ormax Media).