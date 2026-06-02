Academy introduces global 'Marquee Theater List' to honor theatrical experience

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a new global award to honor the traditional theatrical experience. Named the Academy Marquee Theater List, it aims to recognize remarkable movie theaters worldwide that provide "exceptional audience experiences, preserve cinematic history and serve as cultural anchors in their communities." The first list will feature 50 theaters, 25 from the United States and 25 from other countries.

Selection details Eligibility and submission process for theaters The selection of the theaters will be done by a committee of Academy members from all branches, with final approval from the Academy's Board of Governors. To be eligible, a theater must be a brick-and-mortar establishment that operates year-round. A single theater chain or owner can submit up to 10 locations in one submission cycle. The application process is currently open on Oscars.org.

Evaluation standards Evaluation criteria and launch details The evaluation criteria for the theaters include community engagement, visual and audio presentation quality, programming diversity, inclusion and accessibility measures, historic significance and preservation efforts, theater design and lighting conditions, as well as concessions. The initiative is set to launch in spring 2027 as part of the Academy's 100th anniversary celebrations.

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Initiative's origin Filmmaker Jason Reitman's role in the initiative The idea for this initiative was proposed by filmmaker Jason Reitman, a governor of the Academy's Directors Branch. Reitman has been involved in efforts to save Los Angeles's historic Fox Village Westwood Theatre after its lease with Regency Theatres ended. To preserve the landmark theater, he gathered over 30 filmmakers who contributed to the effort and became part owners.

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