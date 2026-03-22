'The Bachelorette' season 22 canceled amid domestic violence allegations

ABC has pulled the plug on The Bachelorette's 22nd season after a video appeared to show TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul attacking her ex-boyfriend with a child present. The footage, released by TMZ, led the network to decide not to move forward with the season and shift focus to supporting Paul's family.

ABC's official statement and the exes' statements ABC said they're not moving forward with the new season "at this time," stressing support for Paul's family.

Meanwhile, Paul and her ex-boyfriend released dueling statements containing fresh allegations about their relationship.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul? At age 31, Paul is a major TikTok creator. She first went viral in 2022 after sharing details about her divorce and "soft-swinging" lifestyle, quickly building a following of more than six million on TikTok.

She also stars in Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which dives into influencer scandals.