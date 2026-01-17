'First Communion': 'Conjuring' prequel to hit screens in September 2027
What's the story
The Conjuring franchise will continue with a prequel titled The Conjuring: First Communion, which is set to hit theaters on September 10, 2027. This announcement comes after the success of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which broke box office records for the horror film series. The Last Rites reportedly became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise and was directed by Michael Chaves.
Final chapter
'The Conjuring: First Communion' will further expand the narrative
Chaves had previously said that The Conjuring: Last Rites would be the last film in the franchise. He told ComicBook, "It is done. This is the final chapter - that's why we called it Last Rites. It's the last one." However, despite this announcement, a prequel titled The Conjuring: First Communion was announced last year. It's currently unclear whether Patrick Wilson or Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.
New director
'The Conjuring: First Communion' will be directed by Rodrigue Huart
Rodrigue Huart, known for his short films like Transylvanie, has been chosen as the director for The Conjuring: First Communion. The screenplay will be penned by Richard Naing (The Conjuring: Last Rites) and Ian Goldberg (The Nun II). Warner Bros. and New Line are collaborating on this prequel to a franchise that started over 12 years ago.
Franchise growth
'The Conjuring' franchise continues to expand
With nine films already under its belt, the Conjuring franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Producer Peter Safran previously hinted at more potential in both film and television formats, saying, "There's so much more to it that we haven't dug into." Meanwhile, HBO is also developing a new series with Nancy Won as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer.