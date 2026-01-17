'First Communion': 'Conjuring' prequel to hit screens in September 2027

The Conjuring franchise will continue with a prequel titled The Conjuring: First Communion, which is set to hit theaters on September 10, 2027. This announcement comes after the success of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which broke box office records for the horror film series. The Last Rites reportedly became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise and was directed by Michael Chaves.

Final chapter 'The Conjuring: First Communion' will further expand the narrative Chaves had previously said that The Conjuring: Last Rites would be the last film in the franchise. He told ComicBook, "It is done. This is the final chapter - that's why we called it Last Rites. It's the last one." However, despite this announcement, a prequel titled The Conjuring: First Communion was announced last year. It's currently unclear whether Patrick Wilson or Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

New director 'The Conjuring: First Communion' will be directed by Rodrigue Huart Rodrigue Huart, known for his short films like Transylvanie, has been chosen as the director for The Conjuring: First Communion. The screenplay will be penned by Richard Naing (The Conjuring: Last Rites) and Ian Goldberg (The Nun II). Warner Bros. and New Line are collaborating on this prequel to a franchise that started over 12 years ago.

